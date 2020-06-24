Grizzlies, Rawhide still in dark about what MLB news means for them

(KSEE/KGPE) — Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday players will report to training camps by July 1st in preparation for a 60-game season to begin in late July.



So what does this mean for our Central Valley minor league clubs, and whether they will have any sort of season?



Everything that’s been reported so far has suggested there won’t be a minor league season at all, and Grizzlies team President Derek Franks told Sports Central in a text they’ve been planning for no baseball this season, but there is still no official word from MLB.

“We haven’t been told yet if MLB will be sending players to affiliates or not,” Franks said. “I hope we will learn more very soon now that there is a plan for the big league season.”

The Visalia Rawhide provided this statement to Sports Central, in response to Tuesday’s MLB news.

“Right now, there isn’t an update on the season and our season is still postponed. We are continuing to communicate with MLB, MILB, the California League, and health officials to try and bring back baseball safely.“

