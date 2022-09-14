SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Fresno Grizzlies got their posteason off to a good start on Tuesday night, as they went on the road and routed the San Jose Giants, 12-3, in Game 1 of the California League’s Northern Divisional Series.

The Grizzlies scored six runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a couple of two-run triples from Yanquiel Fernandez and Braxton Fulford.

Five Fresno pitchers combined to make that early lead hold up.

The best-of-three series will now shift to Fresno for Game 2 on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m.

If a third game is necessary, it will take place on Friday night at 6:50 p.m. in Fresno.

The Grizzlies have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, because they finished the regular season with the best record in the California League.

Tickets for all home playoff games are $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites) and fans 17 and younger get in free.

Also, the first 1000+ fans at each home playoff game will get a Rally Towel presented by Fresno Coin Gallery, and there will be fireworks afterwards.

Hey Growlifornia, @EJAJR02 wants to see YOU on Thursday 🔥 Grab your tickets for $10 at https://t.co/zdeC5o2vh2 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/T2X4okTQo4 — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) September 14, 2022

If the Grizzlies Win the Divisional Series, they will advance to a best-of-3 Championship Series against the winner of the Southern Divisional Series.