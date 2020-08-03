Grass fire burning in Gorman slows traffic on Interstate 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County and Los Angeles county firefighters are working to stop a grass fire estimated to be as big as 75 to 100 acres burning near Interstate 5 Sunday night and causing major delays for drivers headed northbound.

CHP has issued a SIGALERT in Castaic for northbound I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and for westbound SR-138 to northbound I-5. CHP says the road is blocked for an unknown amount of time.

CHP in Fort Tejon says the fire is just east of I-5 just north of SR-138. Expect traffic to be delayed as crews battle the flames. The fire is being called the Post Fire.

Firefighters are battling a large fire just east of I-5, North of SR-138. Expect intermittent delays. pic.twitter.com/aCwLuVoMNB — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) August 3, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Santa Clarita estimates the fire is about 75 to 100 acres in size.

ADVISORY: #PostFire in Gorman at 75-100 acres. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 3, 2020

CHP reports smoke has spread across lanes of I-5.

We will update this story as we learn more information.