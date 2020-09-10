Governor Newsom released a statement on death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective, COVID-19 related death

News
Posted: / Updated:

Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective, Jose Mora

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the COVID-19 related death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective, Jose Mora.

“I was saddened to learn that another of California’s brave first responders lost his battle with COVID-19. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Jose Mora of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

Deputy Mora was a 20-year veteran and was hospitalized for several weeks after he became ill while investigating a murder that took him out of state.

The 44-year-old detective began his law enforcement career on March 30, 2000, with the Firebaugh Police Department and later joined the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2004.

Detective Mora leaves behind his wife, Carolina, and four children.

Mora passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Mora.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com