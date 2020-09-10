Governor Newsom released a statement on death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective, COVID-19 related death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the COVID-19 related death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective, Jose Mora.

“I was saddened to learn that another of California’s brave first responders lost his battle with COVID-19. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Jose Mora of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.” Governor Gavin Newsom

Deputy Mora was a 20-year veteran and was hospitalized for several weeks after he became ill while investigating a murder that took him out of state.

The 44-year-old detective began his law enforcement career on March 30, 2000, with the Firebaugh Police Department and later joined the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2004.

Detective Mora leaves behind his wife, Carolina, and four children.

Mora passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Mora.

