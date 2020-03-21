Gov. Newsom deploys California National Guard to help distribute food at food banks

SACRAMENTO. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday the deployment of California National Guard members to provide short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable Californians.

“It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community.”

The governor’s office says that due to COVID-19, many food banks have been affected by a significant decline in volunteerism, impacting logistical and local infrastructure for food distribution.

The California Guard will initially deploy personnel and logistical equipment to a food bank distribution warehouse in Sacramento County starting Friday and will conduct immediate site assessments statewide for those counties that have requested short-term support and stabilization.

The State of California has also released information to promote resources and options for those facing food insecurity.

A resource list will be posted to serve.ca.gov on ways Californians can support vulnerable members of our community that may have limited food resources, in ways that are in line with CDPH guidelines.

