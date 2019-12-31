Governor Gavin Newsom announces $50,000 reward in Fresno cold case

Rusty Roberts said he still wakes up every morning and talks to his daughter.

“This is called sunrise. She put this (wallpaper) on my phone. I didn’t know how to do that stuff,” he said Monday.

He said his daughter 26-year-old Sarah Roberts chose the wallpaper just months before her death.

“I probably have had three or four different phones. The first thing is sunrise comes back on it,” Rusty said.

Sarah was shot eight years ago at a New Year’s Eve party.

“About 11:30 my daughter’s friend called me and said ‘Rusty I was talking to Sarah on the phone and then all of a sudden the phone went dead,'” he said.

The mother of two was found unconscious by her brother and later died at the hospital.

“Your children aren’t supposed to go before you,” Rusty said.

On Monday Governor Gavin newsroom announced a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. Rusty said his family and her friends are hoping for a break in the case.

“I think it would be a good thing for those that are wanting justice they might have that opportunity,” he said.

But Rusty said does not want to relive the grief through a trial, and wants his daughter’s killer to hear a message.

“Make good choices. Everything in life is a choice. If you made a little better choice not to do what you did that night my grandkids would have their mom, my sons would have their sister, I would have my daughter,” he said.