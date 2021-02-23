Governor announces 58% increase to Central Valley vaccine allocation

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced more vaccine doses are on the way to the Central Valley.

Newsom said the valley will get a 58% increase in vaccine allocation from the state, 11 mobile vaccination sites, and an additional 34,000 doses for agriculture workers.

“We do have a very vulnerable population beyond our seniors,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer in reaction to the news. “Our farmworkers as well, those that work in close proximity to one another, and the food processing. We need more vaccines, like many other jurisdictions, so the Governor’s announcement is certainly good news for the valley.”

Newsom said the extra doses are to help Californians who need it the most.

“Mindful of our responsibility to do more and to do better,” he said. “Mindful that we have a lot of people that wish and seek the desire and the opportunity to access these sites.”

According to a study that examined California COVID death records, agriculture workers were one of the most dangerous jobs during the pandemic.

Fresno Supervisors Brian Pacheco said the county was not made aware of the additional doses from the state but has already set aside 7,500 doses of the county’s own allocation for farmworkers.

City Councilmember Miguel Arias said the supply is needed but accessibility will be the most important factor.

“One of the major mistakes that were made early on was that vaccines were given in the middle of the day when people are working,” said Arias. “You can’t vaccinate a farmworker at the medical clinic in Fresno on a Tuesday at 11 a.m. You have to go to them.”

The Governor said the mobile vaccination sites could be ready by the end of the week.