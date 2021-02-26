Gov. Newsom talks vaccine equity with comedian George Lopez in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the Central Valley for a second time this week to highlight vaccine distribution and equity efforts. On Friday, he visited the Dr. Sharon Stanley Rea Community Center, where 1 of 11 new mobile vaccine clinics deployed in the Central Valley was administering vaccines to farm and agricultural workers.

Monday, we announced new vaccine resources would go to the Central Valley. Today, we’re delivering:



11 sites are open. This one in Fresno is using some of the 34k allocation for farmworkers. Increasing doses up by 60%. New $$ for 337 community orgs on #COVID19 vaccine education. pic.twitter.com/Og5h8dyeXJ — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 26, 2021

Newsom was joined by Valley state lawmakers and comedian George Lopez to promote efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable. The mobile clinics are part of Newsom’s latest effort to increase vaccine allocation to the Central Valley. Newsom said in a nearby news conference at the Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries (FIRM), overall vaccine doses are increasing in California.

“We can administer some 2.7 million doses on a weekly basis, the ultimate goal to get to about 4 million doses on a weekly basis,” Newsom said.

Newsom says vaccines are increasing statewide due to re-allocation efforts. The governor reports the Central Valley has gone from 44,00 doses last week to almost 70,000 doses this week. Additional efforts include 34,000 doses for Central Valley agricultural workers. The governor and comedian George Lopez say this effort is important for vaccine equity.

“This is a big step in that direction,” Lopez said “A month ago when you looked at the numbers of people affected in the whole state they were really high, a lot of death. And it’s gone down significantly.”

Special guest today in Fresno — @georgelopez — spreading the word about vaccines for our farmworkers!! pic.twitter.com/OjqrpQHwOC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 26, 2021

Newsom also highlighted this trend of decreasing new daily COVID-1919 cases.

“One month ago today, we reported 17,000 cases of COVID. Today, 5,400.”

At the news conference Newsom announced California will receive over 380,000 of the new single-dose, Johnson and Johnson vaccine as soon as next week after it’s likely FDA approval.

The governor says California will receive over 380,000 doses of the J&J vaccine on a weekly basis for the next three weeks, with that number subject to change by the federal government on a three-week basis.