Gov. Newsom speaks on Fresno County visit: ‘Creek Fire remains top of mind’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Gov. Newsom during his briefing on Tuesday spoke on his visit to Fresno County, saying that the Creek Fire remains a top concern.

Newsom on Monday visited Pine Ridge Elementary with Sen. Kamala Harris, where they were briefed on the Creek Fire by Cal Fire and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. There, they also witnessed the devastation the fire has caused.

On Tuesday, Newsom said the area presents uniquely challenging conditions caused by the drought between 2005 and 2015.

“That historic drought led to 163 million dead trees, these beetle dead trees, these trees that have fallen, these trees act as kindling,” he said.

County Supervisor Nathan Magsig met with Newsom and Harris and said what he wanted to get across was the need for better forest management and more local control.

“This needs to be a wake up call for our elected officials as well as our citizens here. We need to change the way that we operate in our forests,” Magsig said.

Magsig said he appreciated the fact that both Newsom and Harris were receptive.

“When I was talking to both Sen. Kamala Harris and Gov. Newsom about forest management, they were very receptive. They didn’t try to cut me off, they listened. And I really appreciated that about the visit,” he said.

Newsom on Tuesday acknowledged the mutual responsibility to improve vegetation management, but he said the need to address the issue of climate change is a fundamental fact.

So far in 2020, about 3.37 million acres have been burned, passing 2018’s record of about 1.98 million acres. In 2019, roughly 277,000 acres were burned.

And something all can agree on is the heroism firefighters all across the state as they battle 25 major fires.

Newsom thanked those who put signs out showing their appreciation for first responders.

“It’s not lost on any of us how impactful it is when a family takes pen to paper and puts out a nice sign just thanking first responders, thanking their firefighters, you see that all throughout the county in Fresno,” he said.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

