Gov. Newsom details requirements for counties wanting to ease shelter in place

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced criteria counties must meet to open up more businesses than what is allowed by the state’s current shelter in place order.

Newsom said on Friday retail can open with curbside pick-up. Manufacturers and warehouses will also be allowed to start rephasing into the local economies with certain restrictions.

Newsom said if counties want to relax the state regulations at the local level and start opening even more businesses such as barbers, salons, and churches the county will need the local health department to sign off on a set of criteria.

For a county the size of Fresno to ease more restrictions than the state’s order, there would have to be no more than 100 cases in the last 14 days, no COVID-19 deaths in two weeks, 1,500 tests being done each day, and at least 150 contact tracers.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said the city will be able to start the phase-in of businesses such as auto dealerships on Monday.

However, the city’s plans to phase in dine-in services, salon services, and gyms are now in limbo until the state advances its order or until the criteria are met.

“It is going to put a halt into the phase to the opening of the businesses until the County of Fresno can certify that they meet the public health metric,” said Arias.

“We are talking about dining in for restaurants, hair and nail salons, the possibility of gyms,” said City Spokesperson Mark Standriff. “Those things are down the line. It is going to be at least a couple of weeks before we can get those thresholds but we are seeing some good numbers. We are hoping opening up these businesses won’t cause a spike.”

Fresno County currently does not meet the stipulations for contact tracing, testing capacity, or COVID-19 related deaths in the last two weeks.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.