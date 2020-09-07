FLEX ALERT /
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa Counties due to Creek fire

Gov. Gavin Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — — Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Sunday afternoon for the counties of Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire.

Gov. Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions.

Officials say he secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to the Northern California wildfires.

