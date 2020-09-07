Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa Counties due to Creek fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — — Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Sunday afternoon for the counties of Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire.

Gov. Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions.

Officials say he secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to the Northern California wildfires.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.