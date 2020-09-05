Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as state braces for another heatwave

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as California braces for another serious heatwave.

For the second time in less than a month, California is scrambling to prevent an energy shortage. State emergency management leaders are now coordinating with energy providers and regulators.

“To make sure they understand what the scope of outages if they occur, would be so people get the maximum amount of notification. So if you’re someone who relies on medical devices or if you’re in a vulnerable population, you can ask your provider to keep the power on or make provisions to keep yourself safe,” Brian Ferguson with California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.

Officials with the California Independent System Operator say they are not forecasting any blackouts or power disruptions with this latest round of serious heat.

The agency issued yet another flex alert asking Californians to conserve power in times when use is typically high.

Governor Newsom’s emergency declaration will add to the state’s power supply, giving the state access to several backup sources of energy and temporarily cutting pollution regulations for power plants.

As California works to increase its use of renewable energy, state regulators have warned Newsom’s administration that the state is relying too much on out of state power imports at peak times.

“We have put ourselves essentially on a politically mandated electricity diet, and the people of California are going to be the ones that pay for it with higher energy costs and lower reliability,” California State Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-23) said.

Emergency management leaders and regulators say they’ll be on high alert through Monday.

