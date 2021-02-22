Gov. Newsom announces increased vaccine allocation for the Central Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday during his visit to Arvin announced several efforts to vaccinate residents and those who are most vulnerable in the Central Valley.

Those efforts include:

11 vaccine mobile sites that will be launched in the next week

A 58% increase in vaccine allocation to the Central Valley

34,000 doses allocated for food and agriculture workers

“The issue of equity needs to be front and center,” Newsom said.

The site Newsom visited in Arvin was one of the 11 mobile sites he said will be launched in the next week.

“It’s supported by an increase in allocation starting this week into the Central Valley of 58%. We are increasing this week and moving forward by 58% the availability of vaccines in the Central Valley,” he said.

“We are redirecting 34,000 doses that one of our large pharmacies had that were not being administered as efficiently and effectively as I would like, and we decided to bring those 34,000 doses here to the Central Valley, and so that’s happening this week as well,” he added.

Efforts throughout the Central Valley are advancing to vaccinate residents.

In Madera County, Public Health Director Sara Bosse said one of its OptumServe sites at the Madera Fairgrounds will transition into a vaccination site starting Wednesday. The hope is that the site will build up its capacity to administer 400 doses five days a week, she said.

“We did receive an increased allocation that’s specifically designated for that site and they will start administering vaccine on Wednesday of this week,” Bosse said.

In Madera County, here’s who is eligible:

Healthcare workers of any age

Long-term care staff and residents of any age

Medical first responders of any age

Ages 65+

Emergency Services (age 50+ only)

Food and Ag (age 50+ only)

Education Institutions (age 50+ only)

Licensed Childcare (age 50+ only)

Bosse recommended residents stay updated with the county’s public health site for when registration opens for the sites in the county.

In Fresno County, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics is set to resume first dose vaccinations on Tuesday.

“We are set up to do in the neighborhood of 750 to 800 appointments per day,” said Rick Lembo, the director of sports medicine at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics. “We received notification that we were going to be allocated 4,000 doses for first doses this week and next week.”

Lembo asked residents to make an appointment on their website. Those 65 and older and healthcare workers are eligible.

And on Thursday, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics is having its first mobile vaccination clinic at the Sierra Oaks Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Lembo said. Appointments are being made through outreach and messaging.

For the Fresno Fairgrounds, those 65 and older and healthcare workers are eligible. Appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov.