Gov. Gavin Newsom tours Madera COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Madera County Health Department and toured a vaccination clinic.

The governor spoke with local teachers and addressed some of the health department’s concerns.

“We did receive an increased allocation that’s specifically designated for that site and they will start administering a vaccine on Wednesday of this week,” said Madera County Public Health Director Sara Bosse.

Madera health officials hope to build up the capacity to administer 400-doses a day at the site.

