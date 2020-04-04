Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new website accepting medical donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, during a daily briefing on the response of COVID-19 Governor Gavin Newsom, announced a new website that is accepting medical donations.
Donors have the option of donating money for purchases or are able to donate the following items:
- Ventilators
- N95 Respirators (Disposable)
- Surgical Masks
- Coveralls (Hospitals and EMS)
- Surgical or Exam Gowns
- Face Shiels (Disposable)
- Goggles
- Examination Gloves
- Hand Sanitizers
- Wipes
- Test kits
- Swabs
- Viral Testing Media
To donate please visit covid19supplies.com
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.