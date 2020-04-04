COVID-19 Information

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new website accepting medical donations

FILE – This Monday, March 23, 2020, file photo shows medical supplies and a stretcher displayed before a news conference at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. Health care workers are dreading the prospect of deciding which patients would get a ventilator that could save their lives. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Fle)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, during a daily briefing on the response of COVID-19 Governor Gavin Newsom, announced a new website that is accepting medical donations.

Donors have the option of donating money for purchases or are able to donate the following items:

  • Ventilators
  • N95 Respirators (Disposable)
  • Surgical Masks
  • Coveralls (Hospitals and EMS)
  • Surgical or Exam Gowns
  • Face Shiels (Disposable)
  • Goggles
  • Examination Gloves
  • Hand Sanitizers
  • Wipes
  • Test kits
  • Swabs
  • Viral Testing Media

To donate please visit covid19supplies.com

