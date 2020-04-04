Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new website accepting medical donations

FILE – This Monday, March 23, 2020, file photo shows medical supplies and a stretcher displayed before a news conference at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. Health care workers are dreading the prospect of deciding which patients would get a ventilator that could save their lives. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Fle)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, during a daily briefing on the response of COVID-19 Governor Gavin Newsom, announced a new website that is accepting medical donations.

Donors have the option of donating money for purchases or are able to donate the following items:

Ventilators

N95 Respirators (Disposable)

Surgical Masks

Coveralls (Hospitals and EMS)

Surgical or Exam Gowns

Face Shiels (Disposable)

Goggles

Examination Gloves

Hand Sanitizers

Wipes

Test kits

Swabs

Viral Testing Media

To donate please visit covid19supplies.com

