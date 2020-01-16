Gov. Gavin Newsom announces $12 million for Fresno County to fight homelessness

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that in the next couple of weeks Fresno County will be given around $12 million of grant emergency grant funds to help combat homelessness.

Newsom said also around 100 FEMA trailers will be made available statewide to help the around 150,000 homeless in California.

“Enough is enough,” said Newsom. “This issue is a crisis. This is a state of emergency. People are dying on the streets and sidewalks. There is no compassion. People are stepping over people on the streets and sidewalks.”

On Wednesday, a street away from the Poverello house was a portrait in human misery.

Homeless line the streets. One man with bags in his hands moves his wheelchair down the street. Another pours water for his dog, both without a place to call home.

“Homelessness is the number one issue in Fresno and the number one issue in our state,” said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.

Newsom plans to address the crisis through a $1 billion plan that puts money towards rapid rehousing, and mental/ behavior treatment.

However, when our station spoke with people living on the streets they said they didn’t want the help. Multiple people said they would rather have a piece of land to set up their tents.

Their reasoning was because they said they don’t want to adhere to the rules of shelters, like rules of no alcohol, no drugs, and no pets.

Mayor Lee Brand said due to this issue, much of the new housing available will not have those restrictions.

“It means you can have a partner,” said Brand. “You can have alcohol. You can have a dog and eventually, you can graduate up to transitional housing with more restrictions.”

