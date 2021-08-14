GOP Recall Candidate Faces Ethics Complaint From CA Democratic Party

SACRAMENTO, California. (KSEE) – Larry Elder, a leading Republican candidate in the California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, is facing a new ethics complaint.

The California Democratic Party announced Saturday it is filing an ethics complaint against Elder, a conservative radio talk show host. The complaint alleges Elder failed to disclose his financial holdings, something required by political candidates in California.

A spokesperson for the party says the complaint is the result of a Los Angeles Times investigation published late Friday, which found Elder has not disclosed finances tied to his business dealings.

Elder’s campaign released a statement saying this is an honest mistake.

“Larry elder submitted over 500 pages of documents to get on the ballot as candidate for governor. Thanks to the robust research operations of our opponents, our campaign learned yesterday (Friday) that an oversight had occurred and additional financial disclosures are needed. We will be correcting this innocent mistake and amending Larry’s filings on Monday.”

This is not the first time Elder’s financial disclosures have made headlines. About a month ago, a judge sided with Elder after he sued the California Secretary of State for excluding him from the recall ballot. The Secretary of State said Elder did not follow protocol for candidates and disclose five years of tax returns. In Elder’s lawsuit, he claimed this rule did not apply to recall elections.

Back in the Central Valley, a spokesperson with the Fresno County Democrats says this puts Elder’s integrity into question.

“That seems extraordinarily careless to me, just the way he purports to conduct his business,” said David Rowell, “Just throw everything out there and hope that it works out for him.”

But these issues over financial disclosures have not slowed Elder down. On Friday, Elder held a virtual news conference, taking shots at Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrat-controlled state legislature.

“There’s reasons for the outrageous price in homes: and the reasons are left-wing policies,” Elder said while addressing reporters. “There’s a reason for the rise in crime and its left-wing policies. There’s a reason for the rise in homelessness, and it’s left-wing policies.”

The same day, Gov. Newsom was in San Francisco as part of a multiple-day campaign blitz across the state to urge Californians to vote ‘No’ on the recall. Newsom spoke out about Elder and his policies.

“Larry Elder’s running away with this on the other side,” Newsom said. “I could go down a list: He’s to the right of Donald Trump, that’s what’s at stake in this election.”

This ethics complaint was just filed by the California Democratic Party to the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission. There is not any word yet on what response state election officials might have over this matter.