Google search history may haunt local child porn suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – An employee of a Fresno ice cream shop is facing a felony charge of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Kyle Medders.

Tonight we’re learning about an internet search that could eventually be used against him in court.

Detectives went through Medders’ Google search history.

“Mr. Kyle Medders had googled ‘how much prison time would I do for possessing child pornography?’ It goes to show that he knows this is wrong,” Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni said.

Medders has been arrested on a felony charge of possession and distribution of child pornography.

A picture from the Sheriff’s department shows Medders’ arrest Friday outside of the Ridgeview apartment complex.

Assistant Sheriff Zanoni tells us about the shocking nature of the evidence in this case.

“They are violent, disturbing and it should never happen to kids, even as young as toddlers, in our community,” Zanoni said.

Data shows crimes against children in Fresno County has significantly increased according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re still seeing an increase in those tips up probably 50 percent from a couple years back,” Zanoni said.

2020 is the worst year on the books for child sex crimes in Fresno County.

“2020 was probably the highest year for tips and arrests,” Zanoni said.

Assistant Sheriff Zanoni says there are two reasons for the massive increase.

One is the amount of online usage being up in 2020, from parents working from home and children learning virtually.

“These people involved in this predatory behavior know this so they are out there, they are online.”

The second reason being round the clock work by law enforcement.

“We’ve been very aggressive and it’s been a priority,” Zanoni said.

Medders’ bail was set at $20,000.

Sheriff Zanoni tells us this is an active investigation and they are currently looking at other possible charges even at the federal level.

This would raise the bail and keep Medders behind bars.