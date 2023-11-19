Suzanne Shepherd, the actress best known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas” has passed away at the age of 89, according to multiple reports.

Her agent confirmed to Variety that she passed away Friday morning at her home in New York City.

Shepherd was famous for playing the role of a woman who “mothered iconic mob wives,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

She portrayed Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmela Soprano, in multiple seasons of “The Sopranos” and played the mother of Karen Hill in the award-winning biographical crime film “Goodfellas” directed by Martin Scorsese.

She appeared in several other TV shows, including “Law and Order” and “Blue Bloods.”

In addition to acting, Shepherd was a theater director and worked as an acting coach for over four decades in New York City.

According to Variety, an upcoming documentary titled “A Gift of Fire” will chronicle her career as an acting teacher.

Ray Abruzzo, who played Little Carmine Lupertazzi in “The Sopranos,” took to Instagram to remember the late actress, calling her “a force of nature.”

She is survived by a daughter, Kate, who works as an artist in New York.