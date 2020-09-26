GOOD NEWS: Water treatment plant damage won’t delay Shaver Lake residents’ homecoming

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) — The damage to the Shaver Lake water treatment plants is not as bad as originally thought and will not delay residents from returning home.

However, the equipment is still damaged and needs to be replaced, which could take anywhere from three to six months.

“Most of the equipment at the plant, we were able to make operational,” said Fresno Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “Some of the liners to the ponds were damaged so that is going to be a long process to get that back to normal but right now the goal of the public works is to be able to repopulate the area.”

Magsig said the wells and lift stations are also damaged and until everything is fixed, residents will have water restrictions.

“When people do return,” said Magsig. “You need to be mindful that there probably will be a boil order in place. You can’t take that water that is coming out of your sink. That is not for potable use. That still needs to be disinfected.”

Businesses are already gearing up for the reopening. For the first day, owners were allowed up to the mountain to clear out any spoiled goods.

Cal Fire Crews that protected these businesses for over two weeks helped clear off the patios and clear out garbage.

“There were nights when we had no sleep,” said Calfire Cpt. Michael Bowman. “And days when we had no sleep. Like I said this is something we wouldn’t normally do. So, being able to have closure for us and closure for them, this is a very unique situation because it is a very unique situation. We are just proud to be able to do this.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.