Good News: Local Logan’s Roadhouse to remain open despite corporate closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Logan’s Roadhouse temporarily closed corporate restaurants across the country but the restaurant in Fresno is a franchise and is still open.

The restaurant located at 7507 N Blackstone is listed on the Logan’s Roadhouse website as closed.

But one of the managers, Harleigh Jackson said that the information on the website was a huge misunderstanding. It appears it is a setting at corporate that listed the location as closed.

“We knew Logan’s was closing but we are a franchise and are not affected by the closure.”

Jackson says corporate has control over the website, therefore the Fresno location mainly shares updates on Facebook.

The manager says some of the employees at the restaurant have been furloughed, but the restaurant is still open for takeout and delivery.

“We have very minimum staff but they have the opportunity to file for unemployment.”

The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery through GrubHub, Ubereats, and Postmates. You can also place an order by calling the restaurant at 559-437-9385.

Logan’s is open between noon and 8 p.m.

“We are doing curbside pickup and practicing social distancing. Only one person takes the orders and changes their gloves in between orders. We don’t have anyone get out of the car.”

RELATED: Logan’s Roadhouse temporarily closes all locations, terminates employees

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.