GOOD NEWS: CRMC’s first COVID-19 rehab patient going home

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) – Dozens of Community Regional Medical Center staff gave a standing ovation to patient on Friday during an emotional sendoff.

Regina Scarbon-Milton, finally got to go home after fighting COVID-19 for a month. She warns citizens to take the virus seriously.

“I had thought I passed away,” said Scarbon-Milton. “That is what went through my mind. This is no joke. What I went through and to be able to come out? That is a blessing for me because I thought I wasn’t gonna make it. But I made it.”

It was a long journey for Scarbon-Milton, who first walked into the hospital with her sister Charolette Jackson on April 7.

“I told my sister I don’t feel good,” said Scarbon-Milton.

She took a COVID-19 test. It was positive. Doctors sent her home to rest.

“We just went through a whole bunch of stuff,” said Jackson. “Oh it is crazy.”

Scarbon soon ended up back at the hospital with worse symptoms than before.

“I was in ICU. They had me tied down tight and I was trying to do this,” said Scarbon-Milton as she threw her arms around. “I couldn’t and I was gasping for air.”

Scarbon-Milton stayed in ICU for a week and then headed over to the hospital’s rehab center.

“My breathing started getting better and I called my sister,” said Scarbon-Milton. “She said ‘is this you?’ and I said ‘Yes, this is me!”

That sister by her side, as Scarbon-Milton took a breath of fresh air, stepped out of the wheelchair, and got into the waiting car.

“She is going home to my house,” said Scarbon-Milton. “She is doing really good. I can’t believe it.”

Scarbon-Milton waved out the window for one more goodbye before she gestured peace and drove away.

“I thought of all people I would have never thought that I would have caught it,” said Scarbon-Milton. “I am glad God sent me through this whole ordeal so I can tell the world and everyone else to take it seriously. This is no joke. What I went through, that is a blessing for me.”

