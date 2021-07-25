Golf community reacts to news of Bryson DeChambeau testing positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – PGA golf professional Tim Huber was with Bryson DeChambeau at his very first golf tournament when he was just eight years old – already showing the talent and determination that led him to qualify for the 2021 Olympic games nearly 20 years later.

“One thing he used to always say to his parents when he was out practicing, ‘I just want to hit one more. One more shot,'” Huber said.

On Saturday, one day before he was scheduled to leave for Tokyo, Bryson called his father, Jon, to let him know he tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be able to compete in the Olympic Games.

“He is on that team but, being taken away by COVID…it’s tragic. It’s terrible,” Jon said.

Huber heard the news when he returned home from work on Saturday evening. “I had just gotten home from work, and they announced it on the TV and I just went…’Oh my God.’ I mean, what do you say?” he said.

As of Sunday, Jon says Bryson still does not feel any symptoms of the illness but will quarantine in Dallas for two weeks.

Both Tim Huber and former head coach of Fresno State golf team, Mike Watney, say they believe Bryson will be back in 2024.

“I would say he’s going to make it. He’s got the determination. He’ll get there,” Huber said.

“There are no guarantees down the road that he will be that high, but if there’s anyone that will accept that challenge down the road, it’s Bryson,” Watney said.

Men’s golf in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 28 and last through August 1.