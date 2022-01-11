Golden West hires Anderson to be next football coach

VISALIA, Calif. – Golden West High School has found its next head football coach.

Athletic Director John Delong confirmed to Sports Central on Monday that the school has hired Travis Anderson for the position.

“Very organized, motivated, and excited,” wrote Delong in a text to Sports Central. “Very good leader of young men.”

Most recently, the 36-year-old Anderson was the defensive coordinator at Mt. Whitney.

He played football at Bullard, College of the Sequoias and Humboldt State.

Anderson was also a police officer in Northern California for three years before going full-time into coaching.

“During my time as a law enforcement officer, I learned to communicate with my community and listen to those around me who were most impacted,” Anderson wrote in a text to Sports Central. “I enjoyed interacting with and serving citizens of diverse background. Teamwork, communication, and discipline are central to success as an LEO, and the same is true on the football field.”

Anderson is the third different head coach at Golden West, since Paul Preheim stepped down after the 2019 season.

The Trailblazers went 2-7 this fall under interim head coach Brian Allen.

