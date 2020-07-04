KSEE24 RESCAN /
GoFundMe created by family of victim killed from traffic collision hit-and-run near Kerman

News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A GoFundMe account was created by family members of the victim that was killed during a traffic collision hit-and-run near Kerman Thursday night.

The victim who died during the traffic collision hit-and-run on Shields and Howards Avenues was identified Friday by the Fresno County’s Coroners Office as Randy Estrada, 60, of Kerman.

A family member of Estrada says Estrada had two daughters and says his daughters are not financially able to pay for a funeral or a casket.

If you would like to donate, please visit the GoFundMe page here.

