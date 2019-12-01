Gloomy weather puts a damper on Thanksgiving weekend events

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On Saturday the colder temps and rainy weather meant a drop in attendance and cancellations in events.

Zoolights at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo usually has around 2500 people to see the holiday lights but on Saturday only 600 bought tickets.

The people who did go to the event bundled up in raincoats, gloves with an umbrella in hand.

“I just throw on a couple of coats and get out there,” said Dalton Blair who is visiting from Long Beach to see the Zoolights. “You have to be ready for everything out in this world.”

“We are having fun but it is really cold.” said 9-year-old Easton.

“My hands are cold,” said 7-year-old Cruz.

“My hands are the coldest part,” said 4-year-old Savannah.

On the other side of town, the holiday laser show was canceled due to the forecasted rain.

“The people thought that it was going to rain and that is why they canceled it. I wanted to see the laser show,” said Nathan.

Leaving the kids waiting for the show disappointed.

“Kinda like sad,” Wyatt said when asked how he was feeling about the show getting canceled.