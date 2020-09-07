‘Glad to be alive:’ More than 200 people trapped in Mammoth Pool Reservoir, rescued by air after Creek Fire blocks only exit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A massive rescue mission overnight Saturday to get more than 200 people out of the Mammoth Pool area. People became trapped after the Creek Fire spread, blocking the only exit road, leaving the only option out by air.

“If we make it out of this, we’re up at Mammoth Pools, we are completely trapped, there’s fire on all sides, all around us, all the roads are burned,” said Jeremy Remington, who was trapped in Mammoth Pool Reservoir area.

The miracle rescue happened after the Creek Fire burning near Huntington Lake exploded, jumping the Fresno County line into Madera.

The raging fire made it hard for crews to gain access to the area.

“It essentially blocked off the ingress and egress for the Mammoth Pool Reservoir which is a very popular recreational area for locals and tourists alike, when that happened, we had no way to get down to that area to get people out, nor any way for people to drive themselves out so, unfortunately, they had to shelter in place while the fire moved through the area,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Remington and his family were on their boat when the flames started to engulf the area. “It’s all up there and all around the lake, we’re trying to evacuee right now,” he said.

Remington and many others believed this was the end.”Fire everywhere, a bunch of us are stranded here,” Remington said.

But the California Air National Guard flying to the rescue with a Chinook out of Stockton and a Blackhawk out of Fresno.

The two aircrafts conducted at least three airlifts from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir along the Fresno-Madera County border.

This photo shows just how packed the aircraft got.”Because of deteriorating weather conditions, they ended up using great and sound judgment by allowing as many people as they possibly could fit on the second turn,” said Col. David Hall with the California Army National Guard and Director of Aviation and Safety.

Because of that, so many were rescued, along with 11 pets. The aircraft landed at the Fresno Airport, multiple families exiting onto the tarmac, including Remington’s.

“Glad to be alive, (yes thank you) I think we’re all glad to be alive, we were not knowing,” he said.

We’re told all people were triaged at the airport.

A number of ambulances arrived to transport at least 20 to local hospitals. The Madera County Sheriff says many had minor burns and broken bones.

“Two of those 20 were so serious they had to be carried out on stretchers, so it was a very heroic act by the California National Guard,” Pogue said.

