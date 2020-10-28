Girl Scouts of Central California to host week-long virtual speaker series to motivate, inspire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Next week the Girl Scouts of Central California South are hosting a week-long virtual speaker series to help keep young girls motivated and inspired.

The event is called ‘Believe in the Power of a Girl’ and the goal is for girls to get inspired by female leaders and mentors in our community, like Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis, Fresno County Sheriff Margret Mims, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and so many more.

“Tell them what were their secrets to their success what got them to be where they are as a district attorney, planting seeds of inspiration,” explained Jody Hudson, Development Director of Girl Scouts of Central California South.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 2 each evening a different speaker will share about themselves, their successes, as well as their struggles.

Lisa Smittcamp, a former Girl Scouts herself says being open about her life struggles is one way she connects with the youth.

“We have all the same struggles than every body else does so I think when you bring yourself to that human level it just inspires girls to know that hey you don’t have to be born to a special place or you don’t have to look a certain way or act a certain way all you have to do is work hard, stay out of trouble, do the right thing and stay in school and things can happen for you,” said Smittcamp.

‘Believe in the Power of a Girl’ event has already raised $30,000 through sponsorships.

That money is going to help establish the first entrepreneur scholarship.

“Girls have many skill sets you know entrepreneurs is just one of them so that’s what we want to do the funds from this event is to pour into that specific skill set,” Hudson said.

The week-long virtual series will also include fun, inspirational activities, like creating a vision board and more.

The workshops are free and open to all girls, even if they aren’t a Girl Scouts yet.

For a full schedule and to sign up click here.

