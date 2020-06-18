Girl Scouts of Central California South offering free membership new members this season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Girl Scouts of Central California South had a successful cookie season. They were number one in growth in the nation.

Because of that success the council has decided to take the extra funds and give back by making memberships for new girls free.

“They’ll be able to join Girl Scouts now, be attached to a virtual troop and then once we can meet in person then they will be assigned a troop,” Jody Hudson, Girl Scouts.

This is the first time in the history of Girl Scouts of Central California South that memberships will be at no cost for new members.

Hudson says she hopes this free membership campaign will help families who are facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 crisis and hopefully provide an outlets for young girls.

“It gives them the opportunity to be attached to something right now when so many things have been taken away from them.” “We look at stem programs, life skills, outdoors experiences, business skill makings.”

This free membership campaign will be available all year. Girls in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to sign up at girlscoutsccs.org

“It’s a whole year of opportunities and experiences…for free. I mean what parent would turn that down.”

