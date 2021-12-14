Giordano steps down as Buchanan football coach after six seasons

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Matt Giordano has stepped down as the head football coach at Buchanan High School.



Giordano took over his high school alma mater in 2016 and never had a losing campaign in his six seasons at the helm. He made two appearances in Division I section title games (2017, 2019), and went undefeated in the TRAC (5-0) during the shortened spring season of 2020. He followed that up with a league title this season, when the Bears went 5-0 in the TRAC again.



In a letter to the Buchanan football family announcing his decision, Giordano said in part, “even though this decision comes with great sadness. I remain grateful for this opportunity. Very few have the opportunity to come back and coach at their alma mater and to be given the chance to do that, I considered myself very blessed.”

“It was my pleasure to work with a man who routinely displayed character and integrity in his decision-making,” Buchanan athletic director James Gambrell wrote in a text to Sports Central. “He took Buchanan from an average football program to one who has routinely been one of the best in the section and state. We are grateful for his tenure and wish him and his family nothing but the best in his next adventure.”

Matt’s football journey began at Buchanan in Clovis, where he was a co-captain and all-conference selection on the school’s only Valley Championship team as a senior in 2000. That season, he intercepted five passes and forced three fumbles on defense at safety, while averaging nine yards per carry and nearly 13 yards per reception on offense.

He then spent two years at Fresno City College, where his Ram teams went 19-3 and played in the Northern California Championship game both seasons, with Giordano being named all-state as a freshman.

From there, he played at Cal under Jeff Tedford for two years, and was taken in the fourth round by the Colts in the 2005 NFL draft, where he won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis in 2007. It was part of a nine-year NFL career with five different teams, that saw him post 11 career interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

With Tedford having returned to Fresno State as head coach for a second time, it will be interesting to see what might be in Giordano’s future.

“Although this chapter of coaching at Buchanan High School is coming to an end, my family and I look forward to seeing what God has in store for the next chapter,” said Giordano in his letter to the Buchanan football family. “We will always hope and pray for the best for this program and school. We are so thankful for the memories and friendships we have made during our time at Buchanan. Thanks again! Go Bears!!!”