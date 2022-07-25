(KGPE) – On Monday, Merced High alum Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. was tabbed as the preseason Big Sky Offensive MVP, and Fresno State’s Evan Williams made the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Gilliam Jr., a sixth-year senior at UC Davis, will enter this season with the Aggies only 155 yards shy of becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher.

At Merced, he was a two-stay for the Bears, who rushed for 1,597 yards with 30 touchdowns on 170 carries as a senior, on his was to being named Central California Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

As a defensive back, he posted 103 tackles (64 solos, 39 assists) with 2 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries as a senior.

Williams was one of 35 college defensive backs named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, an award recognizing the nation’s best defensive back.



The Fresno State senior safety was a first-team All-Mountain West selection a year ago, when he led the Bulldogs in tackles and also had three interceptions.

He was named to the conference’s preseason All-Mountain West team last week at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.

