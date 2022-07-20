(KSEE, KGPE) – On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants added two more college players with strong ties to the Central Valley.



On the third and final day of the Major League draft, which featured rounds 11 through 20, Fresno State junior infielder Andrew Kachel went to San Francisco in the 16th round, 496th overall.



The Gilroy native grew up a Giants fan and had three solid seasons at Fresno State, hitting over .300 for his college career and belting 22 home runs over his last two seasons.



“It’s awesome, I get to stay home, stay local, it’s just a dream come true,” said Kachel in a phone interview Tuesday night.

Kachel found out he had been drafted by the Giants moments before his name was announced on television.



“My agency didn’t text me, nothing,” said Kachel, who only had the one scholarship offer to Fresno State out of high school. “One of my old coaches that was there, they had a little jump on it. A couple seconds after, I heard my name on the TV screen, and we all went crazy. I had spoken to the Giants and the area scout before, but I had no idea right then and there, the Giants were taking me.”

Kachel plans to sign, perhaps as early as this weekend, and will report to the Giants rookie-level Arizona Complex League in Scottsdale.

“Andrew has come a long way in his time as a Bulldog,” said Fresno State head baseball coach Mike Batesole in an email. “He has been a sponge, and we are very excited for him to begin his pro career. 2025 ETA for Morgan and Kachel in the San Francisco starting lineup.”

Batesole referencing former Fresno State catcher Zach Morgan, who was taken in the seventh round by the Giants on Monday.

“It’ll be nice having someone there you know,” said Kachel, about getting his pro career started alongside Morgan. “It’s nice to have a familiar face there, while you’re trying to acclimate to a new environment and teammates and everything.”

Also Tuesday, the Giants added another player with ties to the Valley.



They also took former Redwood High School and COS right-handed pitcher Sam Bower in the 11th round.



Bower was a two-way star for the Rangers in high school and made 8 appearances on the bump for COS in the shortened 2020 season.



He spent the last two years at Saint Mary’s.