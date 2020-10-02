Giant spider hangs outside of Valley Animal Center, part of ‘Save the Animals’ campaign

Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A giant spider hangs right outside Valley Animal Center’s administration office, as part of their ‘Save the Animals’ campaign.

Officials with the animal center say the no-kill shelter needs the public help to get rid of the “Giant pest” by donating to the center.

Valley Animal Center Community Relations Coordinator Alisia Sanchez says they are working hard to raise as many funds as possible. “We’re hoping this is all squashed and over with by the end of October.”

To help Valley Animal Center save the animals, supporters are asked to donate online by texting the

code “SAVETHEANIMALS” to 44321, or by participating in any of the organization’s upcoming Halloween activities, events, and fundraisers listed below.

Giant Spider Photo-Op

-Exterminators may visit Valley Animal Center any day in October for a chance to help Valley Animal Center catch the giant spider. Pet Costume Contest

-Local pet owners are encouraged to submit one photo of their pet in a Halloween costume during the month of October for a chance to win gift certificates to Valley Animal Center’s low-cost clinic. A minimum $5 donation must be submitted to enter. All funds raised will help Valley Animal Center get rid of the giant spider and save the animals. Halloween Photo BOOth

-Local pet owners are welcome to schedule a five-minute photo session at Valley Animal Center on October 10 or 11. For a $10 minimum donation, participants will receive a digital photograph of their furry boo only a few days after their sessions and just in time to virtually celebrate this year’s spooky Halloween season. All funds raised will help Valley Animal Center get rid of the giant spider and save the animals. Facebook LIVE! Pet Parade

