Get to know Fresno City football stars Wolf, Conerly, Holaday & Ruffin

FRESNO, Calif. – Sports Central anchor Scott Bemis is doing play-by-play for Fresno City football on 940 AM KYNO this season, and each week, he has been doing a fun interview with one of the Ram star players.

The Rams are 3-1 after four games, and are ranked No. 10 in the state, according to the latest California JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll.

Here are the four interviews Scott has done so far.

Middle Linebacker Keenan Wolf (out of Buchanan High School/Team Captain/2nd-leading tackler for the Rams through 4 games)

Wide Receiver Timothy Conerly (out of Wright High School in New Orleans, Louisiana/4 rec, 166 receiving yards, 2 TD; 6 rush, 30 rush yards, 2 TD though 4 games)

Quarterback Justin Holaday (out of Lemoore High School/62.3% passer, 5 pass TD; 48 rush, 257 rush yards, 6 rush TD through 4 games)

Defensive Back Deshawn Ruffin (out of Sunnyside High School/9 Tackles, 1 Pass Breakup through 4 games)

The Rams host Butte College this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium in Fresno.

