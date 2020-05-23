Get the popcorn out, Madera drive-in opens tonight with new regulations

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Madera Drive-In is finally opening Friday after being shut down by COVID-19. People are excited, but there are new rules in place.

Cars must be parked at least 10 feet apart and customers are not allowed out of their vehicles unless it’s to go to the bathroom or pick up a snack.

Bob Gran, Jr., the Vice President of Operations for Cal Gran Theaters, LLC said, “Now, I understand that not everyone believes or may respect those rules and that’s their right, but maybe just wait ‘til we do return to normal and then you can enjoy the drive-in movie experience the way it usually is.”

Drive-in theaters are known for being a place to mingle, but managers say that kind of activity is going to be discouraged for a while. Right now the most important things are fun and safety.. and striking the right balance.

Luis Bravo, the General Manager at Madera Drive-In said, “It’s the hardest thing just making sure to keep everybody safe–the employees, customers safe and just making sure everybody has a good time at the same time.”

The drive-in was slated to open on March 27th, but that wasn’t meant to be. The drive-in’s VP of operations wants folks to know how much he appreciates all the folks who are bringing the drive -in back to life.

“We really appreciate all our customers and our employees and we’re just trying to do the right thing.”

The showings are cash only and are expected to sell out Friday night and throughout the weekend.

