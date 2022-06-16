Dads are notoriously handy and techy, so we’ve compiled a list of some budget-friendly and splurge-worthy tech ideas for dads.
Recently is a mobile-to-magazine app that publishes a personal photo magazine, straight from an iPhone. Great for the Instagram-obsessed and busy parents, Recently is a true time-saver!
Staring at $12.99/month, it is the only app that automates the arduous task of organizing & laying out photos on a phone, Recently preselects the best photos from a camera roll and has hundreds of quick-pick features to help make collectible photo magazines ten times faster than any other app.
The FE Series offers the high-performance and superior quality consumers have come to expect from the VAIO brand. The VAIO FE Series has an impressive, ultra-sleek design, and is built with state-of-the-art technology including 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Microsoft Windows 11, and THX® Spatial Audio to provide unsurpassed performance and entertainment experiences. Available at Walmart.com
Pat Pat has thousands of products to help with cable management and storage, not just for Dad’s electronics but for everything in your home.