Gerber names 2020 Spokesbaby and her name is Magnolia

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The search is over!

Magnolia is the 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby.

According to Gerber, Magnolia is from California and her birthday is May 9.

The new Gerber Spokesbaby really likes to eat Gerber Sweet Potato Purees and Teether Wheels.

How about Magnolia’s personality?

Gerber states that “Magnolia is happy and easy-going, and she brings joy to everyone she meets.”

There were over 327,000 entries that vied to be the 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby.

