Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Georgia bar owner removes $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to unemployed staff

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Desperate times called for desperate measures for a Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees.

For years, customers at the Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on the walls and ceilings.

But now that business has dried up, owner Jennifer Knox has run into trouble paying her staff.

Knox recently decided to take down the bills one-by-one and give the cash to employees.

It took more than three days to remove all the money.

But in the end, Knox retrieved more than $3,700.

Some customers later donated extra money for the cause.

Bartenders and musicians who worked at the bar ended up receiving about $600 each.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.