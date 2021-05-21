Gavin’s Law fails to pass Assembly Appropriations Committee

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Gavin’s Law has failed to pass the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson says the development eliminates the possibility for the bill to move forward during this legislative session.

Gavin’s Law is named after former Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding. He was killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2018.

The driver was sentenced to three years but only served 13 months behind bars.

The bill would have increased penalties for deadly hit-and-run crashes.

Patterson’s office says discussions about the future of the bill are ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com