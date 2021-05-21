Gavin’s Law fails to pass Assembly Appropriations Committee

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Gavin’s Law has failed to pass the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson says the development eliminates the possibility for the bill to move forward during this legislative session.

Gavin’s Law is named after former Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding. He was killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2018.

The driver was sentenced to three years but only served 13 months behind bars.

The bill would have increased penalties for deadly hit-and-run crashes.

Patterson’s office says discussions about the future of the bill are ongoing.