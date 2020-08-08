Gavin’s Law fails by one vote in Senate committee: ‘We have been here before,’ says Patterson

SACRAMENTO, California (KGPE) – A law designed to close a loophole that benefits drivers who are under the influence failed to achieve enough votes in the Senate Public Safety Committee Friday, according to Assemblymember Jim Patterson’s office.

AB 195 is also known as ‘Gavin’s Law’, named in honor of Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding who was struck and killed in a hit and run in 2018.

“I have no words to explain how it felt knowing that my husband was left alone on the side of the road and not knowing how long he had been there. Was he awake? Was he in pain? Was he scared? Devastatingly my husband passed away later that morning,” said Gavin’s wife Susan Gladding.

Fresno area Assemblymember Jim Patterson is one of the lawmakers pushing to make the bill law.

However, the proposed legislation failed to receive enough votes to push it forward to the next stage of the legislative process.

“We fell one vote short today of moving Gavin’s Law out of the Senate Public Safety Committee,” said Patterson.

Patterson says a reconsideration was granted and a second hearing will take place on Wednesday.

“We have been here before,” said Patterson. “We fell short of votes the first time we went through the Public Safety Committee of the Assembly.”

Gladding was out jogging in 2018 when he was killed in a hit and run by an unlicensed driver: Rogelio Álvarez. Álvarez spent about a year in prison after being sentenced to three.

“People hit, run, hurt, kill, leave, start to try to hide the evidence, bring in others, associates, friends to try to hide the evidence, and then sober up,” said Patterson. “This is the loophole we’re trying to close. It exists, the Assembly found it, I sure hope the Senate will find it.”

