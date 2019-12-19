Gas tax money returns to Highway 99; Patterson says the people made it happen

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Gas tax money that was taken away from widening projects on Highway 99 in Madera County and Tulare County has been restored.

In September, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to direct more funds toward railways and projects that would reduce the use of automobiles. That was followed by the California Department of Transportation’s release of its Interregional Transportation Improvement Program draft, and projects to widen Highway 99 in Madera & Tulare were not included.

Following an outcry at last month’s public meeting in downtown Fresno, the $17 million outlined for the projects has since been restored.

“We demanded that we had a hearing in Fresno,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson. “That took place, the room was packed. and, people were of one voice: Highway 99 should be fully funded.”

The money will mean Highway 99 will go from four to six lanes in Madera County, between Avenue 7 and Avenue 12. In Tulare County, Highway 99 will go from four to six lanes through the City of Tulare.

