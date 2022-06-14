RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A manager at a Rancho Cordova gas station was fired days after the station sold gas for 69 cents a gallon for several hours, FOX40 confirmed.

The incident happened at a Shell gas station, according to a man that posted about it on Instagram.

The price was caused by a “technical error.” Gas was listed at $6.99 per gallon, but a different placement of the decimal point meant that it ended up being sold at 0.69 cents.

People went to the Shell gas station for several hours, buying up the cheap gas.

A GoFundMe page reportedly set up to help the manager that was fired says the error caused the gas station to lose about $20,000. According to the organizer of the page, the manager was given a notice of termination on Monday.

The organizer of the page said there is a possibility the man might be sued, so he is trying to repay the gas station for its losses.