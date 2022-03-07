FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across California as the war continues in Ukraine. A typical driver is paying $16 more to fill up than this time last year.

Experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is partly to blame, as the fallout from the fighting continues to put pressure on global oil markets.

According to AAA, the average price for unleaded gas has risen to over $5 dollars in dozens of cities in the Central Valley.

The average price is $5.17 in Fresno, $5.17 in Merced it’s $5.15, and $5.21 in the Tulare – Visalia area.

“A lot of this boils down to a supply and demand issue,” explained Brian Ullman, a financial advisor with the Ford Fiancial Group. “Even though the U.S. produces a lot more oil than we have in the past decades, we still consume way far more oil than U.S. companies extract.”

To make up the difference, Ullman says the U.S. imports oil from other countries, with about 8% of the supply coming from Russia.

As gas prices hit $6 across California, Ullman says he wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar trend in the Central Valley.

“I think there’s a real possibility,” said Ullman. “California has always carried higher gas prices than the rest of the nation.”

Since California is unable to import oil from the Gulf Coast, Ullman says the state uses about half of the country’s supply imported from Russia.

With gas supplies tightening and more people hitting the road post-COVID, high gas prices are expected to stick around for a while in the Central Valley.

“It’s not going to be days and weeks, it’s probably going to be months” explained Ullman. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it went deep into summer or towards the end of summer.”

He says he doesn’t expect to see gas prices fall in the state until there is a resolution to the fighting overseas in Ukraine.

You can learn more about the Ford Financial Group by checking out the ‘Financial Insights’ podcast, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.