Gas leak in downtown Fresno forces evacuations

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A gas leak in downtown Fresno at the construction site of the new Fresno County Jail has forced evacuations, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The nearby Crocker Building was evacuated after a construction company damaged a gas line around 8:30 a.m. in the area, according to authorities.

L Street is closed between Merced and Fresno streets as fire and PG&E crews work to shut off the gas.

No other information was immediately available.

