RENO, Nev. (KSEE) – Former Fresno State and current Nevada head softball coach Linda Garza has resigned from her current position with the Wolf Pack, and a media report says she plans on taking over the Fresno City College softball program.

Nevada Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe announced Garza’s resignation on Tuesday, and Nevadasportsnet.com reported Tuesday that “a source with knowledge of the decision said Garza told her team during a Tuesday on-campus meeting she has accepted the head softball job at Fresno City College,” where there is a current opening.

In the news release announcing Garza’s resignation, Garza released this statement about her decision.

Statement from Linda Garza

Courtesy: Nevadawolfpack.com

“First and foremost, I wish to express my deep love for the Nevada softball program, its players, our staff, and the University. I am grateful for the trust President Sandoval and Stephanie Rempe have invested in me and my staff to lead the softball program. President Sandoval embodies everything that is right in higher education and his integrity is truly inspiring. Stephanie Rempe’s visionary outlook and unwavering dedication to our direction forward are truly remarkable. The support extended to me by President Sandoval and Stephanie has not gone unnoticed, and I hold them both in the highest regard. I cherish this team, University, and the backing we receive from our administration and the Reno community. This makes the decision before me all the more challenging.

Six years ago, I lost my mom and brother unexpectedly and assumed a larger role within my family. In doing so, I’ve placed my own mental well-being on hold in order to navigate these trying times. Family is the cornerstone to me. It’s a major piece of this Nevada program.

I have been presented with an opportunity in my hometown—while I understand that the timing is far from ideal, I cannot overlook an opportunity that promises to restore my personal well-being, reunite my family, and enable me to continue doing what I love. This decision is personal, not driven by ambition for advancement, financial gains, or any hidden agenda; it is solely driven by my role as a daughter and my commitment to being where I need and want to be.”