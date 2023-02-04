FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – “We need a fighter who can lead, has proven integrity, and has the backbone and courage to speak the truth no matter the attacks that follow,” says current Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld, who announced Saturday that he has decided to run for the Fresno County Supervisor District 2 seat.

Bredefeld, who currently holds the District 6 Fresno City Council seat, said on Twitter that he is launching his bid to run for the Board of Supervisors position currently held by Steve Brandau.

Bredefeld’s term is up in 2024.

Bredefeld’s announcement follows State Assemblymember Jim Patterson’s public declaration that he also intends to run for the District 2 seat when his term in the State Assembly is up in 2024.

For his part, Steve Brandau has yet to announce whether he will be running for re-election for the District 2 seat.