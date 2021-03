FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A garage fire is under investigation in northeast Fresno Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to the area of El Paso Ave and First Street for a garage fire in a multi-unit apartment complex just before 8:00 p.m.

When fire crews arrived they found a fire inside the garage and were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.