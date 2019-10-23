Gang member on probation arrested for possession of drugs, firearms, Fresno Sheriff’s say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tony Guerra, 35, after responding to a report of a suspicious car near the Circle C Market in Centerville on Monday.

Officials say Guerra is a gang member from Watts and discovered he was on felony probation out of Kern County.

Deputies found Guerra to be in possession of three loaded handguns, methamphetamine, ammunition, and a switchblade knife.

He also had an active arrest warrant in Los Angeles. Deputies arrested Guerra and booked him into the Fresno County Jail.

Guerra faces five felony charges and three misdemeanors. His bail is set at just under $900,000.

Do you ever see someone or something that just doesn't seem right and wonder if you should tell law enforcement to check… Posted by Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

