(KSEE) – Fresno City College and Reedley College are two of 12 teams still alive in the CCCAA NorCal Regional tournament.



The sixth-seeded Rams will be the middle seed in a three-team Super Regional being hosted by third-seeded Folsom Lake starting Thursday.



The Rams will send their ace Noah Galvan to the mound for Game 1 of the Super Regional against 10th-seeded Los Medanos Thursday.

“You know, they’re gonna have to hit what I’m throwing them,” said Galvan at practice Monday. “Just try my best and work hard this week and get myself ready.”

The Clovis West graduate spent a year playing at Fresno State out of high school, before coming back to Fresno City, where he has starred the last two seasons.

Last year, he led the state with an ERA of 1.38 and finished with a record of 9-1.

This season, he is 10-1 with an ERA of 3.32. By virtue of those 10 wins, he became the first Rams pitcher since Connor Brogdon in 2015 to have double-digit wins in a season.

Brogdon is currently a relief pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Going into the season, he was our No. 1 (pitcher) no question,” said Rams first-year head coach Mitch Karraker. “He’s our big arm. He had an unbelievable season last year. He repeated, had a great season this year. We’re gonna rely on him to get us off to a good start (against Los Medanos) and hopefully we can carry that throughout the week.”

Galvan has already signed to play in the WAC next year at Abilene Christian.

Fresno City pitching coach Eric Solberg says he accepted that offer over a few others, which included an offer from SEC-power Arkansas.

The Super Regional is a double-elimination tournament.

Trevino signs with Fresno State

12th-seeded Reedley College is also still alive in the NorCal Regional tournament, and will be the middle seed in a three-team Super Regional being hosted by top-seeded Santa Rosa this week.

Monday though, was also a big day for the program and for Tigers sophomore shortstop Lee Trevino, as the Redwood High alum officially signed his letter of intent to play at Fresno State next season.



In 42 games this season, Lee is hitting .387 with five home runs and 48 RBI.



He has also been solid defensively with a .958 fielding percentage.